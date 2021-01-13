CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Police arrested two city residents Tuesday on Garrett County warrants stemming from a recent burglary and theft case in Grantsville.
Tyler Matthew Zalewski, 28, and Elizabeth Ann Frye, 29, were served the warrants in connection with the alleged crime that occurred on Fosters Inn Road in Grantsville in October, police said.
In addition, Zalewski was served a bench warrant for failing to appear in court Oct. 16, police said.
A bench warrant was also served to Frye for failure to appear in court Dec. 22.
Both Zalewski and Frye remained jailed Wednesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
