CUMBERLAND — Two city residents were jailed Monday after they were served circuit court warrants, Cumberland Police said.
Hadley Star Jenkins, 23, was taken into custody when Cumberland Police officers served her with a warrant stemming from a grand jury indictment charging her with controlled dangerous substances/common nuisance.
Jenkins remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center without bail, pending a bond hearing before a circuit court judge.
Christian Leroy Liller, 40, also remained jailed Tuesday without bond after he was arrested on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in district court April 5.
In addition, Liller was served two warrants stemming from his alleged failure to appear in court in August 2020 on charges of driving with license privileges suspended, failure to obey a lawful order and trespassing, police said.
