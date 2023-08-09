SLANESVILLE, W.Va. — Two people died Tuesday afternoon in a head-on vehicle crash in Hampshire County, West Virginia State Police said.
The accident on state Route 29 occurred just after 1 p.m. when a vehicle being driven south by Robert Golightly, 86, of Augusta, crossed the center line and collided with a northbound vehicle driven by Charlotte Blundon, 67, of Paw Paw, and passenger John Gallagher, of Slanesville, police said.
Blundon and Gallagher were pronounced dead at the scene.
Golightly was flown for treatment by HealthNet Aeromedical Services. His condition was not known Wednesday.
The Hampshire County Sheriff's Office assisted with the investigation, which is continuing. Augusta, Slanesville and Romney fire departments and Augusta and Hampshire County ambulances responded, as did medical examiner Chris Guynn.
