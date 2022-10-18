FROSTBURG — Two people were left homeless when fire spread through a residence early Tuesday, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Various volunteer fire companies responded to 17302 Old National Pike at 12:48 a.m., upon alert by the Allegany County 911 Emergency Center.
The fire was initially reported as an attic fire.
Damage was estimated at about $20,000 and the cause remained under investigation, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday.
The victims escaped without harm and were being provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross, according to Roger Bennett, deputy director of the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department directed the fire operation with assistance from volunteers and units from Shaft, LaVale, Midland, Good Will, Eastern Garrett, Barton, Corriganville, Bowling Green and Mount Savage. The Department of Emergency Services also responded to the scene with ambulances.
