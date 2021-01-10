CUMBERLAND — Two Garrett County residents were arrested following a hit-and-run accident on George Street early Friday, Cumberland Police said.
William Patrick Murray III, 58, was issued citations for the alleged hit-and-run, as well as driving under the influence of drugs, driving while impaired by drugs and driving on a suspended license.
Amber Elaine Bittinger, 31, was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled paraphernalia.
Police said the hit-and-run happened about 12:40 a.m., and Murray's vehicle was stopped minutes later on East Industrial Boulevard.
Murray allegedly failed sobriety tests, and drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in the vehicle when police searched it.
Bittinger was released on personal recognizance following a bond hearing. Murray was issued citations and released.
