KEYSER, W.Va. — In addition to the long-standing Mineral County Farmers Market, a new farmers market, named the Happy Farmers Market, is set to open at a different location in the Keyser area.
Organizers of the Happy Farmers Market are planning to set up in the parking lot of Tractor Supply, located on Shamrock Drive, off U.S. Route 220 beyond 84 Lumber.
The first day of business for the Happy Farmers Market is set for May 15 from 3 to 6 p.m. The market also is set to be open on Tuesdays with the same afternoon hours, through the end of September
“We felt that by having a market during the times when a greater number of the public could attend would be more beneficial for everyone,” said Cheryl Hott, spokesperson for the Happy Farmers Market.
“We will have cold brewed coffee, hot coffee, peppermint tea, scones, baked breads and other food goodies, fresh lettuce and spinach, fresh beets, fresh eggs, jams, jellies, and delicious lamb products all locally grown and made,” Hott said in a news release.
“The season is just starting and the selection, variety and quantity of products will increase as this growing season continues,” Hott said.
Happy Farmers Market is registered with the West Virginia Department of Agriculture as required by law, according to Hott, who provided a pdf file of the permit as proof.
“We will be following the WVDA guidelines for COVID-19. Vendors will be wearing face masks when interacting with people and using copious amounts of hand sanitizer,” Hott said.
“Please observe social distancing when visiting us. We want everyone to enjoy our farmers market,” said Hott.
“The farmers at our market are any local farmer, gardener, baker, artisan that would like to sell the produce, meats, baked goods, etc. that they themselves produce or raise. We are not re-selling items that are purchased elsewhere,” Hott said.
More information may be obtained by calling 304-813-1576; emailing Happyfarmersmarket@gmail.com; or viewing the Happy Farmers Market page on Facebook.
The Mineral County Farmers Market opens May 8 from 8 a.m. to noon at its usual site at the Keyser Assembly of God Church, located on Hummingbird Street, off U.S. Route 220 just north of Walmart. Keyser markets also will be held Tuesdays from 3 to 7 p.m. at the church.
