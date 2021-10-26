RAWLINGS — Maryland State Police are investigating after two people were found dead Tuesday inside their Rawlings home.
The victims, identified as Gregory Zembower, 65, and Lorraine Zembower, 54, were found about 9 a.m. at the home in the 15000 block of Meadowdale Drive.
Troopers were called to the home after a relative of the couple was unable to contact them.
The Zembowers were found in different parts of the home when Allegany County emergency medical personnel and police entered.
Police said the Zembowers had no signs of defensive wounds and there were no signs of forced entry into the home.
The bodies were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine cause of death.
Anyone with information about the deaths are asked to call police at 301-729-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.
