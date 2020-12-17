DEER PARK — Two Deer Park residents were arrested Wednesday when the Garrett County Sheriff's Office executed a search and seizure warrant at a Peach Tree Lane residence.
Arrested were Jamie Lynn Perry, 43, on drug and theft charges and Taylor R. Perry, 25, on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled dangerous substance administering equipment.
The warrant also resulted in recovery of items allegedly stolen from the Christian Crossing Thrift Store in Loch Lynn as well as quantities of suspected methamphetamines, Xanax, Clonazepam and drug paraphernalia, including hypodermic needles and syringes, according to the sheriff's office.
It was an investigation of alleged theft of items from the Loch Lynn business that prompted the search of the Deer Park dwelling, police said.
Both men were issued citations for theft less than $1,500 before they were jailed at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending bond hearings on Thursday.
The investigations were conducted by criminal and narcotics investigators of the sheriff's office in addition to patrol deputies in the department.
