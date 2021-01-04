OAKLAND — Two Garrett County men awaited court appearances after they were jailed without bond Saturday following a traffic stop in Oakland, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Arrested by the sheriff's office narcotics detectives were Jeffrey Vincent Corby, 52, of Kitzmiller and Joshua Todd Culp, 40, of Oakland on a various drug and weapon charges.
The stop and subsequent K-9 drug detection scan led to discovery of suspected quantities of fentanyl, marijuana, a handgun, nearly $2,000 in cash and hypodermic syringes, deputies said.
Both men remained jailed Monday at the Garrett County Detention Center, pending judicial proceedings.
