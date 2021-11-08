RAWLINGS — One person was taken by ambulance and one flown by the Maryland State Police Trooper 5 medevac helicopter following a head-on collision that occurred late Monday morning on U.S. Route 220 in the Rawlings area, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
At least one person was trapped in the wreckage of the two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Dan Reed Road.
Both of the injured were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for injuries that were not believed to be of a life-threatening nature.
THe Allegany County Sheriff's Office investigated. Cresaptown ambulance and units from Rawlings, Potomac and Cresaptown volunteer fire departments also responded to the the 11:48 a.m. crash scene.
