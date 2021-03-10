CUMBERLAND — A Hagerstown man and a city woman remained jailed Wednesday after they were allegedly found in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl during a traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 68 at Flintstone, according to the Allegany County Narcotics Task Force.
Aaron Thomas Mitchell, 26, and Samantha Jeanine Loudon, 28, were each charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a large amount of fentanyl and possession of fentanyl and ordered jailed without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Police said a search and seizure warrant was also served at a residence in the 400 block of Louisiana Avenue in Cumberland where an assault rifle and two handguns were seized.
Charges are pending in the firearms investigation, police said.
The fentanyl had a street value of $9,000, police said.
