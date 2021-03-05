JUNCTION, W.Va. — Two Mineral County residents were killed and a third seriously injured when their pickup collided with a tractor-trailer Thursday on U.S. Route 50 in Hampshire County, according to West Virginia State Police.
Carl Davis, 62, of New Creek, and Lucas Gillaspie, 39, of Keyser, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 8:12 a.m. crash that occurred near the intersection of U.S. Route 220, police said.
Michael Davis, 45, of Keyser, was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter to Inova Fairfax Hospital in northern Virginia for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Police said Logan Fugate, 24, of Whitesburg, Tennessee, the driver of the tractor-trailer, was not injured.
State police Cpl. M.M. Massie reported the crash occurred when an eastbound 2010 Chevrolet Silverado operated by Davis, and also occupied by Gillaspie and Smith, traveled across the center line and into the westbound lane where it collided head-on with a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer driven by Fugate.
Gillaspie was the rear passenger in the Davis vehicle, police said.
The Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office, Hampshire County EMS, Romney Rescue Squad and Romney, Burlington, Fountain, Moorefield, Springfield and Fort Ashby volunteer fire departments also responded to the scene along with the medical examiner and Division of Highways personnel.
