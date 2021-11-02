OAKLAND — Two more people have been charged in connection with the kidnapping and killing of a Garrett County man last month, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Adam Matthew Shaffer, 35, and Alexandra Gabrielle Abbott, 30, both of Eglon, West Virginia, were each charged with kidnapping, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, the sheriff's office said via news release Tuesday.
The body of Jimmy Lee Barkley, 41, was found Oct. 16 near a cabin on Kight Road in the Eglon area. Barkley had been taken from his Oakland home and shot to death in what police described only as an act of retribution.
Damon Lamont Hudgens, 20, of Detroit, was charged with first-degree murder. He remained jailed Tuesday at Tygart Regional Jail.
Dashawn Nichelle Scott and Roy Tyson Cheshire, both of Oakland, and Andrew William Wassick of Morgantown, West Virginia, were charged with kidnapping and first- and second-degree assault. Scott and Cheshire both were being held Tuesday at the Garrett County Detention Center.
