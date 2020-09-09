CUMBERLAND — Two more Allegany County residents have died from complications of the new coronavirus, health officials said Wednesday.
The deaths, a community member in their 70s and a resident of a nursing home that was not identified in a news release issued by the Allegany County Health Department, bring the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 26. Three of those residents died at facilities outside the county.
Health officials also reported seven new cases of the disease Wednesday, raising the cumulative total to 411. The first county case was reported April 1.
The latest cases involve a male and female in their teens, four women in their 20s and a man in his 50s. They have not required hospitalization.
A free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event is being held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds Wednesday from 1 to 6 p.m. Participants are asked to bring an ID and remain in their vehicles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.