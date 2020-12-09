KEYSER, W.Va. — Two more Mineral County residents have died from COVID-19, the Mineral County Health Department reported Wednesday night, raising the toll to 38.
One of the deceased was a resident of Piney Valley nursing home, where 19 people have died since the outbreak that has infected 93 residents and 60 employees began. Of those, 25 residents and 52 staff members have recovered, health officials said in a news release.
The second death was a 77-year-old man who had been hospitalized, the release said.
An outbreak was also reported at First United Bank and Trust in Keyser. Four employees had tested positive as of Wednesday evening.
The county reported 1,587 cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, of which 472 are active. There were an additional 58 probable cases, and 1,098 people have recovered.
The county’s infection rate was 190.88 per 100,000 and percent positivity 12.67% as of Wednesday morning, per state data.
