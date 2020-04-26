Two more nursing home residents die of COVID-19 complications

CUMBERLAND — Two more residents of the Cumberland Healthcare Center died over the weekend from complications of COVID-19, bringing the toll at the facility to four, Allegany County health officials said Sunday afternoon.
The Allegany County Health Department also reported three additional cases of the coronavirus, raising the county total to 113.
Health officials said both nursing home victims had underlying medical conditions, but didn't release any other information. At least 73 facility residents have tested positive for the virus.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 815 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state total to 18,581. Thirty new deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 827.
