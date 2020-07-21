Two N.Y. residents arrested after dog left in vehicle

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — Two New York residents were arrested Monday after a dog was left in their vehicle with temperatures inside above 100 degrees, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
Sean T. McMahon, 31, and Summer S. VanMeter, 23, of East Aurora, were both charged with one count of animal cruelty and one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance after police were called to a supermarket parking lot where the vehicle was located.
Following appearance before a magistrate, McMahon and VanMeter were jailed at the Eastern Regional Jail each of in lieu of $6,000 bail.
Police said the dog, which was said to be in the vehicle for about a half-hour, was placed in the care of the Morgan County Animal Control after a K-9 drug-detecting unit alerted on the presence of drugs inside the vehicle.
Police said the temperature in the vehicle was more than 100 degrees although all four windows of the vehicle were down 2 inches.
