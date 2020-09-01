CUMBERLAND — Two employees of the North Branch Correctional Institution were taken to UPMC Western Maryland after a correctional officer was assaulted Saturday morning, according to the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.
"An inmate struck a correctional officer during an inmate assault on a staff member Saturday morning at North Branch Correctional Institution," said DPSCS spokesman Mark Vernarelli.
Two employees were taken to the hospital for medical evaluation of non-life threatening injuries and as a precaution, he said.
Further details of the incident were not provided.
Detectives of the state agency are working with NBCI officers on the investigation.
