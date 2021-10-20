Two new police officers sworn in

CUMBERLAND — Two new officers were added to the Cumberland Police Department in a swearing-in at City Hall on Tuesday.
Andrea L. Bennett and Peyton A. Fazenbaker took the oath from Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss during the regular meeting of the City Council.
Police Chief Chuck Ternent introduced the new officers. He said Bennett and Fazenbaker graduated from the Maryland State Police Academy in Sykesville on Sept. 3.
"We are very proud of them," said Ternent. "They both graduated within the top of their class. Their instructors continually told us how they excelled in all their training. They did very well down there."
Ternent said Bennett, who resides in Shaft, graduated from Mountain Ridge High School and earned a bachelor's degree in criminal science from Frostburg State University.
"She was employed by the Frostburg State University Police as a dispatcher before coming to the Cumberland Police Department," said Ternent. "She also serves as a volunteer firefighter with the Shaft Volunteer Fire Department where she holds the rank of captain. Andrea is the daughter of Roger and Reggie Bennett."
Ternent said Fazenbaker grew up in Terra Alta, West Virginia, and resides in Frostburg.
"He graduated from Preston High School in Kingwood, West Virginia," said Ternent. "Prior to joining the Cumberland Police Department, he graduated from Maryland State Corrections Academy and was employed as a corrections officer with the Garrett County Sheriff's Office. Peyton is the son of Mike and Amy Fazenbaker."
Ternent said he was especially proud of Bennett and Fazenbaker since their class at the police academy was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing it to be halted and resumed multiple times.
"It's a tough time right now being a police officer and I applaud you for stepping up for this really important career," said Ternent. "It will impact a lot of lives. You will experience negativity, but persevere and you will get through ... this is a great career. Always treat people with respect and kindness and you will do just fine.
"The majority of the people love what you are doing. You will make a difference in people's lives and you will save lives. People will come up to you and thank you for the difference you made in their lives."
Ternent said Bennett and Fazenbaker are "currently assigned to a patrol division where they are riding with senior officers getting their field training experience before they are assigned as patrol officers on their own."
