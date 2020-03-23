Two Oakland residents killed in ATV crash

OAKLAND — An early Sunday crash in the 4000 block of Bethlehem Road claimed the lives of two Oakland residents, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Zachary Philip Moore, 22, and Macy Ann Dawson, 19, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:10 a.m. crash.
The accident occurred when a Polaris RZR side-by-side, ultra-terrain vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
Upon arrival at the scene, Garrett County deputies immediately began CPR and other lifesaving procedures before both victims were pronounced dead as a result of their injuries.
The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.
Oakland and Deer Park volunteer fire departments, Southern Garrett Rescue Squad and the Garrett County Department of Emergency Servics also responded to the scene upon alert by the Garrett County 911 emergency center. Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter was also alerted but was canceled prior to arrival.
