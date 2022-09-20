CUMBERLAND — Two people required medical treatment following a two-vehicle crash Monday at Industrial Boulevard and Lamont Street, according to Cumberland Police.
The two people were occupants of a passenger vehicle that was traveling east on Industrial Boulevard when it was struck by an SUV as it was crossing the road from Lamont Street. The driver of the SUV was not injured, police said.
Police did not provide identities of those involved in the crash.
Police said the impact of the crash caused significant damage to the passenger vehicle that came to rest in the parking lot of the Outdoor Club.
