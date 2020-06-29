CUMBERLAND — “Ethics” has been mentioned at many Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education meetings for more than a year.
Now, the BOE needs to fill two vacancies for overlapping five-year terms on its five-member ethics panel.
The primary responsibilities of the ethics panel are to “provide advisory opinions, conduct hearings on ethics complaints, and make recommendations to the school board on matters relating to conflicts of interest, and financial and lobbying disclosures,” according to an ACPS press release.
Opinions ignored
How much influence the panel has, however, has been challenged multiple times.
Last year, the local ethics panel stated Bob Farrell, the BOE president at the time, should have recused himself from voting for the board’s attorney because of his lawsuit against the former ACPS superintendent and school board.
The panel also stated former board member Wayne Foote should not have participated in the vote for an attorney.
At the time, the Maryland State Board of Education had charged Foote with misconduct in office, willful neglect of duty and said he should be removed from the local board, and a hearing on the matter was pending.
Foote and Farrell participated in the vote, which replaced the BOE’s longtime attorney, Gary Hanna, with Geppert, McMullen, Paye & Getty.
At an April, 2019, BOE meeting, former board vice president, David Bohn, said he didn’t have to consider the ethics panel opinions.
“The ethics panel is being used as a political tool,” he said.
According to the ACPS website, for purposes of hearings related to alleged violations of the school system’s ethics regulations, the ethics panel “will act as the hearing examiner and conduct the hearing (and) be advised by the board attorney regarding the rule on motions, objections, and issues of law.”
To apply:
Applicants for the ethics panel must reside in Allegany County, not be a member or employee of the school board or a business entity subject to the authority of the school board, or the spouse of a school board member.
“Applicants should demonstrate a genuine interest in the public school system and the students of ACPS and be willing to work together as a team in order to ultimately carry out the functions of the Ethics Panel,” the release states.
Applications must be submitted by July 7.
To learn more, visit https://alleganymd.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=2165, call the Office of the Superintendent at 301-759-2038, Mary Ann Morris at 301-707-3758 or email morrismaryanne@hotmail.com.
