CUMBERLAND, Md. — Two people were rescued Monday afternoon after being trapped in a burning home in Cumberland’s South End.
The fire was reported about 12:30 p.m. in a duplex in the 200 block of Arch Street and brought a large response from city firefighters and volunteer companies from Allegany and Mineral counties.
First-arriving firefighters reported smoke on the second floor of the building.
The rescued people were brought out a second-floor window after one of the victims made a 911 call advising they were trapped.
Four people, including one firefighter, were taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.
Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 20 minutes.
The fire cause remains under investigation.
Columbia Gas and Potomac Edison personnel were also called to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.