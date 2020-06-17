ROMNEY, W.Va. — Two people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident early Tuesday evening on Greenspring Valley Road, according to West Virginia State Police.
Frederick Lease, 35, of Cumberland, and Michael Clark, 30, of Moundsville, were flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following the 6:22 p.m. crash that occurred on Greenspring Valley Road between Springfield and Green Spring.
Police said Clark was operating a Toyota Sienna north when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado truck operated by Lease.
The crash remains under investigation by West Virginia State Police.
Maryland State Police and HealthNet helicopters flew the patients to the hospital.
Romney City Police, the Hampshire County Sheriff's Office, Hampshire County Emergency Medical Services and Springfield fire and rescue assisted at the scene.
