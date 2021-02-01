WESTERNPORT — Two people escaped an overnight fire Monday, thanks to blaring smoke detectors that activated when fire swept through their single-story dwelling in Westernport.
Leo and Debra Nesmith were uninjured following the 3:30 a.m. fire at 218 Roosevelt Street, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
“The occupants were asleep when the fire broke out and they were awakened by the smoke alarms that probably saved their lives,” Potomac Volunteer Fire Company Chief Tim Dayton said.
The fire originated in the basement near a natural gas heater, fire investigators said. The property was destroyed, causing a loss estimated at $87,000 to the structure and $100,000 in contents.
More than 40 volunteer firefighters from Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties battled the fire for several hours in snowy and sub-freezing conditions.
The Nesmiths were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
