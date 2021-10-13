LONACONING — An all-terrain vehicle accident Tuesday in a parking lot on Allegany Street resulted in severe injuries to two youths, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Both victims were taken to UPMC Western Maryland following the crash that occurred at about 5 p.m. One of the victims reportedly suffered head trauma and the other trauma to the hip.
The incident was investigated by Lonaconing Town Police with assistance of the Allegany County Sheriff's Office. Maryland State Police also responded to the scene.
A Maryland State Police helicopter was unavailable when requested at the scene.
Georges Creek Ambulance, Tr-Towns Ambulance and Good Will Volunteer Fire Department also responded, as did Department of Emergency Services personnel upon alert by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
