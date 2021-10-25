New York Jets and former Fort Hill running back Ty Johnson had a career-high 65 receiving yards on six catches against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Johnson’s long reception came during the third quarter on a 21-yard grab from Mike White, who was filling in for injured rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson left the game early in the second quarter with a right knee injury and never returned — the initial diagnosis is a posterior cruciate ligament.
The Jets went on to lose to the Patriots, 54-13.
The third-year back also appeared to bust into the end zone on a second effort for a rushing touchdown early in the second quarter, but the score was nullified by a Jets penalty.
Not too long after, Johnson left the game and was questionable to return entering concussion protocol, at which point he had 40 yards receiving, but he later returned and caught three more passes for 25 yards.
Johnson also had six yards rushing on five attempts.
Johnson’s previous receiving high was six receptions for 39 yards against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 20, 2020.
Johnson has seen an uptick in receiving targets in recent weeks, though he’s been given fewer carries. Since rushing for 50 yards against the Patriots in Week 2, Johnson has only seen a combined 10 carries over the past three weeks.
However, he’s been targeted 11 times out of the backfield during that span, catching five passes for 40 yards. His previous season-high in receiving yards was set in Week 5 against Atlanta when he caught two balls for 22 yards.
