PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Grant County confirmed its first case of the U.K. coronavirus variant Wednesday, health official Sandria Glasscock said.
In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Glasscock said the county health department "was notified today that the COVID-19 variant of concern has been detected in a COVID-19 specimen from a resident of Grant County through routine public health surveillance."
The person was tested Feb. 23. Random specimens are screened for the variant, Glasscock said.
The case involving the variant is believed to be the first in the region. Scientists say the variant is likely more contagious than those previously identified.
"These variants seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19," Glasscock said. "An increase in the number of cases will put more strain on health care resources, lead to more hospitalizations and potentially more deaths."
Later Wednesday, Glasscock told the Times-News she was "kind of surprised" to learn of the results of the random screening when she was contacted by state officials.
“That wasn’t a specimen that came up to be checked, so that’s how I found out," Glasscock said. "Which is great, because I thought ‘How else are we going to know?'"
Grant County was orange Wednesday on the state's color-coded county alert map with a percent positivity of 5.86% and an infection rate of 31.49 per 100,000.
It’s hard to say whether there are other cases or variants present in the county, Glasscock said, but the need to observe public health guidelines like masking remains.
“I don't know if we would have other people in the community that had the variant, or if it's because people saw that our numbers were doing better for a while and, you know, a lot of the restraints were lessened, and people are just tired," she said. "They're ready to be over this. We all are. But it's not over.”
'Something's definitely changed'
Hardy County, which shares a border with Grant, is the only county in red status on the state map, meaning high schools must utilize virtual learning. The county's percent positivity and infection rate Wednesday were 8.68% and 26.96, respectively.
County Health Administrator William Ours said Wednesday that he is "concerned there is a variant" strain of COVID-19 present in the county.
Test results from a family that may have been potentially infected with a variant strain were sent to the state for further testing several weeks prior, said Ours, but results haven't yet been received. He also said he was not certain if the state had randomly tested other samples.
"That's when we started seeing a spread, and we sent them off to be tested for a variant," Ours said of those results. "Something's definitely changed, because back in the fall, you know, we had school open but we were on an A-B schedule. We had some football players who got COVID, but they were more or less asymptomatic. The cases we have now, the children are actually developing symptoms. They're actually having body aches, coughs, and so on and so forth."
While it has not yet been confirmed, Ours said, he suspects the current level of transmission in the county is connected to schools reopening and athletics resuming.
"That's not proven, but most of the kids that are having issues in schools are athletes," Ours said. "We've got a basketball team quarantined, we've had some wrestling people quarantined. And I'm guessing that because we're such an interconnected region here that it's probably some of them have been transmitted from sports."
"We knew we were going to have issues when we put all the kids back in school," Ours said. "We really didn't have good data on if kids spread it or transmitted it or not, because the kids weren't in school at 100%. So now, you know, that we got them all back in there and we started sports at the same time, that's not all of our spreads, but that's a large part of it."
