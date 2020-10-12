U.S. 219 realignment between interstate, Salisbury road in 'homestretch'

OAKLAND — Officials and representatives from Maryland’s Department of Transportation met virtually with state and Garrett County officials Friday to update them on the Gov. Larry Hogan administration’s Consolidated Transportation Program.
MDOT State Highway Administration has focused less on mowing and more on big construction projects said Administrator Tim Smith. In focusing on construction, they were able to make progress on larger infrastructure. “We’re in the homestretch of the $63 million U.S. 219 realignment between (Interstate) 68 and Old Salisbury Road, so we’re planning on having that open to traffic by the end of the year,” he said.
Last month, a $4.2 million intersection improvement at U.S. 219 and Mosser Road near Deep Creek Lake was completed, said Smith. In Oakland, work on the $1.7 million Wilson Run structure on Route 219 at Center Street was finished two months ahead of schedule.
Local Transit Support Director Travis Johnston said the county will receive $1.9 million in CARES Act funds to support local transit.
Due to a sharp decline in revenues, state matching funds for local transit will not be in the fiscal year 2021 CTP.
Ashish Solanki with MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration announced that MAA plans to provide $2.35 million in support to regional airports across Maryland and that Garrett County has received 100% of its fiscal 2021 federal grant assistance, amounting to $5 million for aircraft apron expansion, which will enhance the airport’s capabilities.
Chrissy Nizer, MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration Administrator, said the Real ID deadline would be moved back a year.
Garrett County Administrator Kevin Null voiced some of the projects the county would like MDOT to consider, including an Oakland alternative truck route, or bypass, which would relocate U.S. 219 to divert traffic from downtown Oakland. That project is currently on hold.
He mentioned the Friendsville pedestrian and bike bridge to connect a segment of the Eastern Continental Divide loop trail to run north along the western side of the Youghiogheny River to Pennsylvania, and the Route 219 north project, which is in phase one of construction, aimed at promoting economic development.
There were a few other minor projects as well.
Maryland State Sen. George Edwards said it “would be a huge benefit to the state, both safety wise and economic development wise,” if MDOT could continue to coordinate with Pennsylvania on getting U.S. 219 and U.S. 220 connected to their northern neighbor counterparts.
Oakland Mayor Jay Moyer brought up a concern the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department came to him with regarding safety devices that were installed to control traffic when they are called to emergencies. They stop traffic and help the fire crews get safely on the road; however, when they are coming back from an emergency, there is no way to start them up from outside the department building and they end up locked in traffic.
He suggested some kind of remote activation to allow the firefighters to safely get their equipment back to the station.
