CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials said Thursday that repairing drainage issues along U.S. Route 220 in Bowling Green will be top priority among road projects over the next few years.
Several county officials gave a presentation on seven road infrastructure repair projects they wish to complete in the next five years. The presentation was made before numerous state officials, including Maryland Secretary of Transportation James F. Ports Jr., during a meeting at the LaVale Library.
County officials included Jason Bennett, county administrator; Dan DeWitt, engineer; Adam Patterson, director of public works; and Whitney Patterson, project manager.
The list of priorities included mainly bridges with other infrastructure projects mixed in. In addition to U.S. 220 drainage, other projects included bridges on Mason Road, Old Mt. Pleasant Road, Watercliffe Road, New Row Road as well as a pedestrian bridge near Bel Air Elementary School and restoration of the Borden Tunnel.
Each year Maryland Department of Transportation officials tour each of the state’s counties to obtain the latest information for inclusion in the state’s six-year Consolidated Transportation Program, currently in draft for 2023-2028. Ports said the draft CTP calls for $19.9 billion in investments, which is $2.2 billion over last year’s final CTP budget.
Whitney Patterson said the county has been working with the State Highway Administration on the drainage problems along Route 220 in Bowling Green for the last few years.
“We have been getting funding to help out this community with flooding,” said Whitney Patterson. “U.S. Route 220 is definitely one of our major corridors through our county, so we need to make sure it stays (operational) in the communities around it. We have worked with the state to come up with four phases (of construction) and so far the state has joined us with completing phase one.”
Whitney Patterson said the primary work along U.S. 220 is between the Upper Potomac Industrial Park and the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
“Phase one has been completed and we are working to start phase two in summer of 2023, and then we also have designs ready for construction for phase three hopefully the following year,” she said. “Thank you for the support and entertaining getting the money in the budget to help with this project.”
County engineer DeWitt said bridges on Mason Road near the 1812 Brewery are in need of repair.
“Those are two bridges that are on either side of a very popular and growing farm/brewery operation just north of Cumberland, which is an area that is growing rapidly,” said DeWitt. “One really can’t be repaired without the other, so we are bidding them together.”
In a Times-News interview after the meeting, DeWitt said both bridges on Mason Road cross over Evitts Creek, which is stocked for fishing by the Department of Natural Resources. One bridge is north of the 1812 Brewery by the Union Grove School House, and the other is south of the brewery where Old Mount Pleasant Road joins Mason Road.
DeWitt said the bridge by Union Grove School House is in “decent shape but it needs new beams and a concrete deck on it.” He estimated the repairs at $1 million.
He said the bridge where Old Mount Pleasant Road joins Mason Road is a two-span bridge. “It’s also in need of some rehabilitation. We want to improve the substructure and put some new beams on and decking on it. It’s also about $1 million for construction, pending materials cost.”
