BEL AIR — U.S. Route 220 near Barton Boulevard was closed Saturday night after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.
The victim was taken to UPMC Western Maryland following the accident, which occurred just after 7 p.m.
Emergency officials said the road would be closed for an extended period.
Maryland State Police was investigating, and multiple fire and EMS units were at the scene.
Additional information was not immediately available.
