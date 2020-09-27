U.S. Cellular names LaVale store manager

CUMBERLAND — U.S. Cellular has named Hunter Sprinkles as store manager for the LaVale location at 12317 Winchester Road.
Sprinkles is responsible for leading a team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs.
Prior to his assignment in LaVale, he worked at U.S. Cellular as a retail store manager for two years in Asheville, North Carolina.
“At U.S. Cellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Nathan Waddell, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in the Mid-South. “I am excited for Hunter to lead our LaVale store, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”
U.S. Cellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States.
The LaVale store can be reached at 301-729-1047.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.