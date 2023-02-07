CUMBERLAND — An unattended candle sparked a fire Sunday that caused about $25,000 damage to a Baltimore Avenue home, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The blaze at 461 Baltimore was reported about 12:15 p.m. and drew about 30 firefighters from Cumberland Fire Department and volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties.
There were no injuries.
"The smoke alarm activated and a 14-year-old juvenile went to investigate and observed a night stand in a bedroom on fire," fire investigators said. "The juvenile was able to exit the residence."
The family was being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to the fire marshal's office.
