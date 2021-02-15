LAVALE — Two residents were recovering from minor injuries Monday after a candle left unattended sparked a fire that heavily damaged a LaVale home.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said one firefighter also suffered a minor injury in the 4 a.m. blaze at 11304 New York Ave., and two dogs were unharmed.
About 40 volunteer firefighters needed 20 minutes to bring the fire in the one-story ranch-style home under control.
Fire investigators said the homeowner and her son-in-law awoke to a fire in the living room after hearing a series of noises and both were able to exit the home with the dogs.
The man reentered the home to retrieve a set of keys and later fell on ice, investigators said. He was taken to UPMC Western Maryland. The female owner was also taken to UPMC for treatment of smoke inhalation.
Fire investigators said the home had a smoke alarm, but suspect its batteries were dead.
“This incident has several teachable moments with tragedy being barely avoided,” said State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci. “First, this fire shows the importance of not only having, but testing smoke alarms monthly. … These early warning devices can be the difference between life or death in an incident of an uncontrolled fire inside our homes.”
Investigators estimated the fire caused more than $150,000 in damages.
The American Red Cross was assisting the family.
LaVale, Corriganville, Ellerslie, Frostburg, Bowling Green, Shaft, Mount Savage, Bedford Road, Bowman’s Addition, Ridgeley, Wiley Ford and Eastern Garrett volunteer fire companies responded to the scene along with the Department of Emergency Services, according to DES spokesman Mark Karalewitz.
