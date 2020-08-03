Unconscious person call prompts two city arrests

CUMBERLAND — Police checking on two people found either "sleeping or unconscious" in a vehicle Sunday on Waverly Terrace resulted in their arrests, police said,

Both people declined medical treatment when a Cumberland Police officer arrived and awakened them. A K-9 scan of the vehicle led to a positive alert for the presence of drugs inside the vehicle and a search led to discovery of heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Dakota M. Getz, 23, and Carissa P. Ketterman, 21, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Following arrest processing, the defendants appeared before a district court commissioner, who ordered both Getz and Ketterman to be released on their personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.

