Unconscious person call prompts two city arrests

CUMBERLAND — Police checking on two people found either "sleeping or unconscious" in a vehicle Sunday on Waverly Terrace resulted in their arrests, police said,
Both people declined medical treatment when a Cumberland Police officer arrived and awakened them. A K-9 scan of the vehicle led to a positive alert for the presence of drugs inside the vehicle and a search led to discovery of heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Dakota M. Getz, 23, and Carissa P. Ketterman, 21, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Following arrest processing, the defendants appeared before a district court commissioner, who ordered both Getz and Ketterman to be released on their personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
