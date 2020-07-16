CUMBERLAND — City police says underpasses on Greene Street and Virginia Avenue are closed after a strong thunderstorm passed through the area Thursday afternoon.
Police asked motorists to use alternate routes.
The storm about 3 p.m. brought strong winds and heavy rain, flooding streets and making travel difficult.
First responders around Allegany County also responded reports of trees down and other flooding-related incidents.
A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.