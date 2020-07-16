underpass closed

A thunderstorm Thursday afternoon flood the Greene Street, pictured here, and Virginia Avenue underpasses.

CUMBERLAND — City police says underpasses on Greene Street and Virginia Avenue are closed after a strong thunderstorm passed through the area Thursday afternoon.

Police asked motorists to use alternate routes.

The storm about 3 p.m. brought strong winds and heavy rain, flooding streets and making travel difficult.

First responders around Allegany County also responded reports of trees down and other flooding-related incidents.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect until 5:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

