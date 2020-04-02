Union Rescue Mission ready for 'huge swing'

CUMBERLAND — The Union Rescue Mission of Western Maryland, like many other nonprofits and businesses in the area, is in a constant state of change, trying to implement best practices to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 throughout its high-risk community.
On March 18, it put out a notice detailing its plan to mitigate community spread of the virus, which included cleaning high-touch areas multiple times a day, separating the public coming by for food from the residents of the mission, precautionary temperature and symptom checks and other safeguards.
“Things are busy, things are changing every day,” said the Rev. David Ziler, the mission’s executive director. “It feels like we’re always trying to get our feet underneath ourselves, but, so far, we’re doing good.”
In the intervening two weeks, the mission has increased the stringency of the initial plan by painting lines on the sidewalk outside to let people know how far apart to stand from each other and by teaching residents the 6-foot rule.
“We’ve added input from the health department. We’ve started trying to enforce the 6-foot rule, but we’re dealing with a population that doesn’t always follow rules,” said Ziler. “We serve the guys that just need a meal and those that need something more.”
Moving to a system of takeout in line with how restaurants have been directed to operate has increased costs as the mission has turned to disposable items. The number of food boxes given out has increased, too — from 10 to 15 a week to 10 to 15 a day.
“A lot of people are calling for food boxes, formula and baby items, and hygiene items are a big one,” Ziler said. “We desperately need the donations now more than ever. We are anticipating a huge swing. We believe it’s the community’s job to take care of people.”
The mission has also set up separate isolation wings for men and women, should a homeless person test positive for COVID-19. That would allow them to get off the street and slow the spread. It holds 12 women and 12 men. If a resident were to show symptoms of the illness, they would immediately be moved to that area, Ziler said.
“We’re going to continue to love, continue to serve, continue through all the craziness,” Ziler said. “We’re not going to let people starve, people suffer.
“We’re in a place where if you can give right now, I need you to. If it’s as bad as it looks the numbers of people needing assistance will go up. If you’re asking what can you do, donate,” said Ziler.
Those looking to donate can do so online at https://www.urmcumberland.org/ or through a check made out to Union Rescue Mission at P.O. Box 1614, Cumberland, MD. 21502.
