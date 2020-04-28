Union trying to stop prisoner transfer

HAZELTON, W.Va. — Efforts continued Monday by union officials and elected leaders to stop the Bureau of Prisons from transferring hundreds of inmates from the District of Columbia jail system to a Federal Correctional Institution in Preston County.
“This matter has my full attention,” said Richard Hildreth, Local 420 president, who said the union represents more than 600 staff members at the Hazleton facility.
He said union members were to meet at 4 p.m. Monday to discuss the matter and consider actions to garner more public support to deter the BOP from moving prisoners from D.C., where it has been reported that more than 80 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We will discuss potential action we can take to stop this,” he said.
It was early last week that Hildreth became aware that the facility at Hazleton had been designated as a regional quarantine site.
The BOP action has met opposition from Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Rep. David McKinley, who have asked the bureau to reverse its decision.
“The transfer of these inmates puts the health of inmates, staff and the surrounding community at risk,” McKinley said.
“I urge you to consider the consequences of the decision and stop the transfers before it is too late,” he said in an April 24 letter to BOP Director Michael Carvajal.
Hildreth said he was given no timetable for the transfers that would be at risk to hundreds of staff who live and work in areas including Allegany, Garrett and Mineral counties and nearby Pennsylvania.
“We’re clean now,” Hildreth said. “Why take infected inmates from a contaminated site and move them to a clean facility?
“Our main focus is to keep this facility clean. We can’t run the risk of infecting anyone here,” said Heldreth, just before placing a call to Justice to further discuss the transfer plan.
Hildreth said everyone he has talked to at Hazleton is opposed to the idea.
He said informational pickets and use of advertising in billboards and other platforms would be items of discussion of the Local 420 membership.
He said the rural areas have not seen the outbreak of COVID-19 as the metropolitan areas have due, in part, to the safety measures taken early on to protect staff and inmates at Hazelton.
“West Virginians have buckled down and closely followed state and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19 here in the Mountain State, and that’s why I am strongly opposing the transfer of out-of-state prisoners to West Virginia,” Manchin said.
Hildreth said there are no known cases of COVID-19 at Hazleton and that a few tests that were administered were negative for the virus.
“This area has been very fortunate and we want to keep it that way,” he said.
