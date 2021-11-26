CUMBERLAND — The C. William Gilchrist Museum of the Arts is once again hosting “The Art For Giving” exhibition, which allows people to purchase artwork and take it immediately. The opening reception is on Nov. 26 from 4 to 6 p.m. The exhibition also includes a display of a 77-year-old Colonial style miniature house that was restored by Jim Ballas and Meg Romero and contains miniature works of art.
Artists in this unique exhibition include Iris Halmos, hand-knitted scarves; Sarah McGuire, sea glass jewelry; Marcy Brack and Patricia Wilt, soft pastels; Jim Cumiskey, crushed glass creations; Autumn Ritchie, pen and ink works; Lenore Lancaster, color pencil drawing; Judy Davis, hand-colored prints; and Charles Stump, stoneware.
Photographers showing their prints, with some on canvas, are Scott Cutter, Penny Knobel-Besa and Gregory Trantafillides. A selection of watercolors will be offered by Ava Breighner, Jill Baldinger, Lita Havens, Joy Sander, Pat Peacock, Nancy Biggs, Sherry Bridges and Hilmar Gottesthal. Oil paintings on canvas are by Maggie Pratt and Anthony Pinardi while Kaitlyn Wharton is showing oil on wood.
Several acrylic works on canvas are included by Chelsea Betz, Nicholas M. Farrell, Waren Wagner and Sheri D Sensabaugh, while Sue Arnson shows acrylic on wood. Andrew Bilk Ellifritz, Drew McGan, Yi Zhou, Angela Hedderick, Donna Housel, Ed Coffey and Dustin Davis are all offering mixed media works. The show also has Michael Harris offering his homemade sauces.
The New England Colonial-style miniature house on display in the Perineologic Gallery was a yearlong restoration project of Ballas in collaboration with Cumberland artist Romero to convert the house into a gallery in a house. Now owned by Ballas, originally it was a gift to Gertrude Alice Hagger in 1934 from her Aunt Nill and Uncle Morris Older, who may have built it and passed down through family and friends.
The house contains a miniature gallery of 20 reproductions of the Ballas art collection plus one on loan from a neighbor. Included in the Gilchrist gallery to view along with the miniature reproductions are 11 originals by local artists. Romero decorated the piano on loan from Jeanne Trexler. Other full-size art included is from visiting Mountain Maryland Plein Air artists Vladislav Yeliseyev, Durre Waseem and Tami Louco.
The exhibition continues until Dec. 19 and the gallery will be open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. The Gilchrist, located at 104 Washington St., is seeking volunteers to be docents. Call 301-724-5800.
