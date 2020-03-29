United Church of Christ author to lead retreat

SALISBURY, Pa. — A popular author will lead a scriptural retreat weekend for pastors and laypeople about the lives of bad boys and girls in the Bible May 15-16 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Salisbury, Pennsylvania.
Barbara Essex, a United Church of Christ author, pastor and consultant, will lead the gathering.
It’s titled The Bible’s Bad Boys and Girls … A Scriptural Retreat.
Essex is a best-selling author of The Pilgrim Press. Among her most popular are “Bad Boys of the Bible” and “Bad Girls of the Bible,” books where she examines the deception, intrigue, deceit and jealousy that characterize the lives of biblical characters such as Delilah, Potiphar’s wife, Jezebel, Lot, Cain, Jacob and Abraham, among others.
Among her other titles are “Krazy Kinfolk: Exploring the Bible’s Dysfunctional Families,” Bad Boys of the New Testament” and “Misbehavin’ Monarchs: Exploring Biblical Rulers of Questionable Character.” She has written 10 books.
She is a sought-after speaker who, her publishing house says, is known for her wit and down-to-earth-style of storytelling.
“We’re hoping to give local pastors a breather and to give laypeople seeking thoughtful Bible study a day-and-a-half-away without really leaving the area,” said the Rev. Dr. Alexa Smith, pastor of St. John’s.
“Rev. Essex is a respected scholar and a prolific writer,” she said. “And we’re very grateful that she’s going to be here with us in the Casselman Valley.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. May 15, and Essex’s first session will begin at 7:30 p.m. A worship service will begin at 7 p.m.
Saturday sessions will run from 10-11:15 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m., followed by a 3:15 p.m. talk-back with the author. Saturday registration will begin at 9:30 a.m.
A prepared lunch will be available for a small donation; there are also several restaurants nearby.
There is a cost to attend. Pre-registration forms will be available online, but, people may register by telephone as well. To do so, contact Mary Alice Lynn at 814-662-2263 or Smith at 502-544-3761. Checks may be mailed to the church address at: 153 Ord St., Salisbury PA 15558.
Pre-registration is encouraged to help retreat planners organize meals.
The cost of the conference is supported by a mission grant from the Penn West Conference of the UCC, by the Meyersdale Area Ministers Association, a local clergy group and several churches, including the Meyersdale Church of the Brethren and Oak Dale Church in Salisbury.
