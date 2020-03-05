United Way at halfway point of goal

CUMBERLAND — Contributions to County United Way’s annual campaign total about half of its goal of $695,000.
Just over $340,000 has been collected and officials hope to reach the 80% mark by the end of March, Executive Director Juli McCoy said.
The organization provides funding to more than 30 organizations across Allegany and Garrett counties and Hampshire and Mineral counties in West Virginia. Due to the vast footprint, four separate campaigns run in order to direct dollars as donors request in each county.
United Way relies on community partnerships to focus on the most pressing needs across the region. Volunteer time alone equates to a contribution of over $225,000 annually to provide maximum community impact, according to McCoy.
McCoy said the organization “has not been immune to the sudden and unexpected changes that took place in 2019” with the closing of Verso’s Luke paper mill. Verso contributions ceased immediately with its closing announcement in late April and McCoy said other companies’ contributions linger due to out-of-the-area corporate decisions.
McCoy shared a breakdown of where the campaign stands in each county, with Hampshire at 91% of its $25,000 goal.
“We have every reason to believe the Hampshire campaign is going to reach its goal and potentially exceed it for the first time in many years and that is very exciting for the people in those communities who are served by United Way-funded programs,” she said.
The other counties are lagging, with Allegany at 45% of a $500,000 goal; Garrett County at 70% of a $70,000 goal; and Mineral County at 41% of a $100,000 goal.
“The reality of where these campaigns currently sit is that vital programs and services will immediately have less availability for those in need and in some cases will cease to exist,” McCoy said. “This also creates a very discouraging outlook for emerging programs that show promise of creating major impact.”
The work of United Way can be seen in the community with programs including hygiene item collections, the annual Stuff the Bus event that last year provided more than $40,000 worth of school supplies to local school children and the annual Days of Caring & Sharing that dispatches hundreds of volunteers to complete projects in local communities.
McCoy said the continuation of such projects will not be possible without the campaign reaching at least 80% of its overall goal by the end of March, and amassing 30% of needed dollars in 30 days “is a terrifying challenge.”
“The United Way campaign has the potential to serve as a true community campaign as it once did,” McCoy said. “Everyone is passionate about giving back and that makes it difficult to decide how to choose one cause over another. This is where United Way serves a unique role of gathering each dollar, to then create a substantial community investment.”
During the current fiscal year, nearly half a million dollars has been invested in the region through donor choice and programs focused on education, financial stability and health, McCoy said.
United Way has partnerships with AHEC West, Associated Charities, Allegany Youth Enrichment Program Services, Boy Scouts, American Red Cross, Family Crisis Resource Center, Family Junction, Salvation Army, YMCA, Local Management Board, HRDC, Tri-Towns After School Program, Family Resource Network, Catholic Charities, Piedmont Library, Pressley Ridge, Cumberland Neighborhood Housing, Allegany Arts Council, Garrett Mentors, Western Maryland Food Bank and Garrett County Community Action.
“A major source of our contributions come through payroll deductions, which operates in a similar way and creates an opportunity to make a gift most wouldn’t consider in one payment,” McCoy said.
For donation information, visit www.cuw.org or contact the office at 301-722-2700.
Donors can indicate which county they would like gifts directed.
