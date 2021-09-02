CUMBERLAND — Presidents from colleges around the region congregated Thursday on Zoom to discuss how their institutions are handling the start of the fall semester and some of the lessons learned from a tumultuous last year in higher education.
The panel consisted of Cynthia Bambara, president, Allegany College of Maryland; Richard Midcap, president, Garrett College; Ronald Nowaczyk, president, Frostburg State University; and Jennifer Orlikoff, president, West Virginia University Potomac State College and was part of The Greater Cumberland Committee's Zoom Speaker Series.
After introductions, the presidents got into the details of students' return to campus. Classes started at FSU on Monday with a University System of Maryland vaccination mandate in place.
"We are following the University System of Maryland mandate, regarding that everybody must be vaccinated or have an approved exception," Nowaczyk said. "I’m happy to report that all of our faculty and staff are in compliance. We have over 80% of our faculty and staff, as well as over 80% of our students vaccinated."
Those who are unvaccinated are being tested twice a week with antigen tests.
In the classroom, classes are back to normal, with no social distancing in place. However, the university plans to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines requiring everyone to wear masks in classrooms.
The Frostburg campus is open to visitors and will be hosting a number of outdoor events throughout the semester.
At Garrett College, there is a universal indoor mask mandate for all individuals vaccinated and unvaccinated, Midcap said. The college has reinstated a daily health self-assessment to help with contact tracing.
Student athletes and students in residence halls are subject to random testing. The college has gone to a 60/40% split on face-to-face and other synchronous or asynchronous online learning.
For WVU Potomac State, the classes are closer to a 70/30% split for face-to-face and online learning respectively, Orlikoff said. The university does not have a vaccination mandate, but is requiring masks in class — at 100% capacity — with no social distancing. Students will have assigned seats for the semester.
Before arriving on campus for the Aug. 18 start, Potomac State students were required to show proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID-19 test prior to arrival. Around 75% of university employees are vaccinated, she said.
Allegany College of Maryland has a mask mandate for all areas of the college and is practicing social distancing in the classroom when possible.
"We have vaccinations required for athletes and our on campus residents, and if they don't have proof of a vaccine, they have to do testing frequently," Bambara said.
Around 80% of faculty and staff are vaccinated, and the college is giving out $100 gift cards to the school bookstore to students who show proof of vaccination.
As for lessons learned, the presidents agreed that universities and institutions of higher learning have to be flexible to make it through.
Orlikoff said the pandemic has highlighted the importance of mental health and has encouraged the university to focus on designing wellness programs and training.
"I think we learned better use of technology," Nowaczyk said.
Another key factor was reliance on the community and relationships with community partners, said Midcap, who highlighted Garrett College working with Garrett Regional, Mountain Laurel Medical Center, Garrett County Health Department and the Maryland Association of Community Colleges in the last year to work through the muck.
