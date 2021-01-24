FROSTBURG — As spring semester nears its Monday start, Frostburg State University has changed its COVID-19 testing practices, opting to use antigen rapid testing provided by the University System of Maryland. The tests produce results in as little as 15 minutes.
The change comes as testing capabilities have increased across the country and after a rocky end to the fall semester, which resulted in the university taking classes online due in part to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus and in Allegany County. The new semester is slated to start in a mixed-modality format.
FSU began its first round of universal testing on Wednesday and it will continue through Sunday.
“We started our process of welcoming students and faculty and staff back. We tested 403 of our constituents yesterday using the rapid antigen test,” Jeff Graham, associate vice president for Student Affairs, said Thursday. “We’re able to test a larger portion of our population on a weekly basis. We’re likely going to triple our output of tests.”
During the fall semester, the university tested on campus around 10,000 non-unique test subjects, meaning some people were tested two and three times.
In the coming semester, FSU plans to administer at least 30,000 tests, testing four days a week for seven hours a day. It received 9,000 rapid tests through the university system.
The plan is then to test 50% of the campus population twice a week over a two-week period before testing the other half of the population in the same manner.
“It creates a two-week window to make sure that we are, at least, capturing 50% of our population who may be an asymptomatic carrier or may become symptomatic during that period of time,” said Graham. “There’s no magic potion for us. A best case scenario, if we all wore our face masks properly, and socially distanced, and were (to) avoid large crowds, and practice good respiratory (hygiene) — the things that are really important — and tested every single day of our lives, we would have already eradicated COVID-19, but we just don’t have the testing resources.”
For students on campus, things will be similar to the fall semester. There will be approximately 1,000 students living in single-occupancy rooms, reduced capacity restrooms, student activities of 10 or less, most dining options will be grab-and-go and classrooms will be reduced to 50% capacity.
As far as athletics go, they are mostly a go. The Mountain East Conference is planning a return of athletics for the spring. In fact, FSU’s basketball team’s have already been playing in empty gyms for a couple of weeks now. Student athletes in high-contact athletics are tested three times a week.
“When they first came back, we had them living in a bubble on campus,” said Ronald Nowaczyk, FSU president.
The university swimming team began competition Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.