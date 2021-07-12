CUMBERLAND — A mysterious illness afflicting birds throughout the country has been found in Maryland, but not in the western region of the state as of yet.
“I have not heard of finding these mysterious dead birds locally,” said Sherry Frick, agriculture educator and master gardener coordinator in Allegany County, University of Maryland Extension.
The so-far-unidentified disease has wildlife workers in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana investigating. In Maryland, the majority of reported incidents have been in the central and northern counties.
“We are continuing to monitor the event with our fellow state and federal wildlife agencies, and awaiting further results from the diagnostic labs,” said Gregg Bortz, media relations manager with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.
Reports indicate that birds — mostly fledgling common grackles, blue jays, European starlings and American robins; although, other species of songbirds have been reported, too — are dying with eye swelling and crusty discharge, as well as neurological signs.
No cause of the illness or death has been determined.
“For any bird disease issue it is important to reduce the opportunity for birds to congregate. Diseases are transmitted through their feces,” said Frick. “So removing bird feeding stations and bird baths would help to prevent the spread of diseases.”
Due to the unknown nature of the illness, the DNR is recommending people cease feeding birds until the event subsides; clean feeders and bird baths with a 10% bleach solution, rinse with water and air dry; avoid handling birds if possible or wear gloves while doing so; if picking up a dead bird, use a plastic bag over your hand; and keep pets away from sick or dead wild birds.
“The advice we’re providing residents of the affected areas — to empty, clean and take down bird feeders — is something we already suggest in Western Maryland every spring and summer, to prevent attracting bears,” said Bortz.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.