'Unprecedented': Businesses uncertain what future may hold

CUMBERLAND — Following Gov. Larry Hogan's order that bars, restaurants and theaters statewide close their doors at 5 p.m. Monday, some Allegany County businesses say they're uncertain about what the future may hold.
At a Monday morning press conference, Hogan announced an emergency executive order that closed dining establishments for everything but carryout and delivery meals. He called the measures "unprecedented," and said that police will be closely monitoring to make sure the affected establishments are following the order taking effect, adding that they will be able to enforce the emergency measures with the “full force of the law.”
“I can’t imagine the day some of the businesses have had," said Stu Czapski, executive director of the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce, when reached by phone late Monday afternoon just ahead of Hogan's order taking effect. “There are so many different ways to look at this thing, but right now, tomorrow morning we’re going to have businesses that are told they cannot function. Restaurants, hospitality, all of the above run such small margins to begin with. A two-day snow event affects them greatly, and this is going to go on for two weeks if not more. …Every day that goes by is revenue lost that won’t be returned.”
Some restaurants, Czapski said, may be better suited to weather the storm than others, like those that already handle a healthy amount of traffic through their takeout and delivery services as opposed to those who do most of their business with patrons dining in.
Czapski also pointed to the very real problem of lost sales tax, using the closure of the Rocky Gap Casino Resort as an example. The casino, he noted, had high daily revenues before being ordered to close because of virus concerns, along with Maryland's other casinos and bingo halls. They generate a lot of sales tax, he noted, that is fed back into the state and local economy. All that money is now effectively missing, he said.
Still, Czapski said, for all the trepidation the situation has some bright spots.
“A lot of the agencies are coming together and trying to find their lane," Czapski said. "Everyone wants to do something. As quickly as this is moving there are a lot of organizations that want to come together. …There's a lot of good things.”
He did, however, note that it was hard to predict what the future holds for Allegany County's affected businesses, but said he expected both positive and negative changes to take place.
“As they say, this too shall pass," Czapski said. "We will look different because of it. I believe there will be some closures, but I can’t even imagine what that number will be.”
Reached by phone Monday afternoon, Tony Ottaviani, owner of Ristorante Ottaviani, said he had “absolutely no idea what to think."
On social media last week, the restaurant announced that they'd offer a $20 gift certificate for a future dine-in visit to customers who place a carryout order for $25 or more. Ottaviani said they'd had the idea last Friday as a means of hopefully drumming up business after a string of reservation cancelations. So far, he said, they haven't had many takers: Maybe three or four people called in to take advantage of the offer this weekend, Ottaviani said, “but that was before we weren’t even allowed to be open.”
"I hope we get enough people to keep some money coming in," Ottaviani said. "Unless somebody knows something I don’t, I think this is all a little bit much. We’re going to do our best to incentivize people to come in.”
While the situation develops, Ottaviani said, the restaurant will remain open but will operate on a skeleton crew he said consists so far of himself and a single employee in the kitchen. Ottaviani said he hopes they do well enough that he can afford to bring in additional staff, but it's hard to determine whether they will.
Should the situation persist long enough, Ottaviani said, he fears he may have to close the restaurant completely. Still, he said, he was trying to remain hopeful for himself and his 15 employees.
“I’m hoping for the best. I’m optimistic," Ottaviani said.
Patrick's Pub owner Sean D'Atri said that in addition to their usual carryout offerings, they're looking into potentially adding delivery service to accommodate their customers. The priority, D'Atri said, is to try to create as many opportunities for work for their staff of 50 or so as possible.
“We’re playing it by ear. Business will dictate how many employees we can keep on," D'Atri said.
Like Ottaviani, D'Atri said because of the rapid fluidity of the situation he wasn't sure how their business would look when this is all done, nor could he say how long they project this will last.
"For me I can’t say either way," D'Atri said. "You won’t know until it’s over whether we overreacted or under-reacted. It’s a scenario where a year from now we might all be thanking God we took these measures … or if it all blows over then we were just inconvenienced for a little while.”
Kelly Pearson is a manager at Lashbaugh's Bar and Grill in Cresaptown, which last week announced that they'd offer free food to school-age kids for the next two weeks while schools are out.
Pearson said Monday afternoon that despite the closure, the offer still stands: Parents who want to take advantage of the offer can call the restaurant moving forward, Pearson said, and their orders will be delivered.
They, like the others, are still trying to make sense of the new normal, Pearson said.
“I think like with most businesses, this is unprecedented," Pearson said. "We’re taking it day by day and reevaluating as needed.”
