Unprecedented primary election underway today

CUMBERLAND — Maryland voters head to the polls Tuesday to participate in an unprecedented election process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The threat imposed by the coronavirus forced the Maryland Election Board to institute a mail-in ballot for the primary election. Allegany County has also set up a drop-off box for ballots in front of the county office building on Kelly Road.
In-person voting will be available at the Allegany County Office Complex only. Voting will take place from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Under normal circumstances, there are 36 polling places at locations across Allegany County.
Although the primary features choices for U.S. president and the 6th District congressional seat from among the voter’s party, the Allegany County Board of Education is the only local race on the ballot. Voters will select three from among nine BOE candidates.
Issuing results has also be impacted by the changes as well. Diane Loibel, Allegany County election administrator, said totals will be made public on the county and state election board websites shortly after polls close at 8 p.m. The totals will include in-person voting, along with ballots received from the dropbox and by mail up to that point. However, since mail-in ballots postmarked June 2 or earlier will be accepted, the official vote won’t be known until the final canvass on June 12.
According to state election board totals, a total of 10,936 ballots — of a total of 42,453 mailed — have been returned in Allegany County as of June 1.
“There is really no way to gauge what turnout will be at this point,” Loibel said. “Everything that I have completed up until now will be pushed out tomorrow after 8 p.m. A big part of the vote will be available tomorrow.”
Statewide election returns will be available on an interactive map at www.times-news.com shortly after the polls close.
Loibel said in-person voting “will be adhering to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) social distancing guidelines. There will be fewer stations and they will be six feet apart. People waiting in line will need to be 6-feet apart. They will have to wear a mask.”
Loibel said the line could extend outdoors so people may want to bring an umbrella. AccuWeather is calling for a chance of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
“Obviously the mail-in will be much larger,” Loibel said. “By Thursday we will have a fair share to count, but after that, I can’t imagine there will be too many more to arrive. The final certification I expect to be June 12.”
There will be a live stream of the vote canvass on the county website, gov.allconet.org. The county has reserved eight days for conducting canvasses. The counts will take place June 3-5 and June 8-12. Board members will open, review and scan the ballots. The election board’s official count will be issued between 3 and 5 p.m. on June 12.
