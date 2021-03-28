CUMBELAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after police said he hit a man "for no apparent reason."
Louis Levi Brown, 64, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct after the incident on the downtown mall.
Cumberland Police said Brown was identified by the victim, who suffered facial injuries that required medical attention, and witnesses.
Brown was being held without bond Sunday at the Allegany County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.