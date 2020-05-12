MOUNT SAVAGE — Two firefighters were injured Monday afternoon while fighting a house fire in Mount Savage, the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said.
The fire, which was reported about 5 p.m., caused extensive damage to the home at 15610 Lower Bank Road.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday the cause of the fire, which started on a rear exterior porch, remained under investigation. Damage was estimated at about $50,000 to the home owned by Michael H. Goebel.
Injuries to the firefighters were said to be non-life threatening. Both were transported to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment. A third person was evaluated but refused care, said Todd Bowman, Department of Emergency Services spokesperson.
About 60 firefighters from companies including Mount Savage, Corriganville, Wellersburg, Frostburg, Shaft, LaVale, Ellerslie, Ridgeley, Eastern Garrett, Good Will, Midland and Cresaptown, and ambulances from Corriganville, Mount Savage and the Department of Emergency Services-Frostburg responded.
A DES supervisor and the Allegany County Sheriff’s Department were also at the scene.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office was investigating the cause.
