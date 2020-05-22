UPDATE, 1:55: All lanes of Interstate 68 west have reopened, Cumberland Police say.
12:45 p.m.
CUMBERLAND — A tractor-trailer accident has closed two lanes of westbound Interstate 68 in Cumberland.
City police say one lane remains open, but traffic is moving slowly.
The accident happened just after noon near Exit 43 at Beall Street. First responders remain on the scene addressing a fuel leak.
It was unclear if anyone was injured.
Police estimated the lanes would be cleared about 2:30 p.m.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.
