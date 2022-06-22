WESTERNPORT — Authorities were waiting on toxicology results Wednesday in their effort to determine the cause of death of a Keyser, West Virginia, man, whose body was recovered Sunday from the Potomac River at Westernport.
The victim, Johnathon Bobby Dale Tichinel, 22, was identified by the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit. His body was transported to the Maryland State Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore.
Tichinel was found by kayakers about 4:30 p.m. in the area of the Upper Potomac River Commission waste treatment plant at First and Fourth streets.
“It appeared that the body had been in the water for some period of time, but no obvious signs of trauma that would have caused death were observed at that time,” authorities said in a statement.
The Allegany County Sheriff’s Office, Department of Natural Resource Police and an agency water rescue team, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Potomac Volunteer Fire Company and Piedmont Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
